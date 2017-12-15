Video: Skeleton Rider Just Misses the Dang Sled

How do you just miss the sled?!

By Dan Gartland
December 15, 2017

I’m having trouble thinking of another sports screw-up to compare to what Russian skeleton racer Aleksandr Tretyakov did on Friday. 

Why did Tretyakov, who won gold at the last Olympics before his medal was snatched as a result of the Russian doping scandal, end up finishing last at the European Championship? Well...

Like, what’s the major-sport equivalent of that? Jameis Winston’s fumble against Oregon was equally inept, but it’s just one play in a 60-minute football game. Even Tony Romo’s fumbled snap against Seahawks isn’t as impactful.

In team sports, there’s always a chance to make up for your mistake, or, if it’s too late, admit you could have put yourself in a better position by making plays earlier. The Red Sox even had a Game 7 to play after Bill Buckner’s error. In an individual, timed sport like skeleton, you have no one but yourself to blame. And if you screw up at the beginning, you’re done. 

Then you have to ride down the track knowing it doesn’t matter. 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters