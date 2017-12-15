Report: Procter & Gamble, Hershey's, Under Armour To Drop USA Gymnastics Sponsorship

By Charlotte Carroll
December 15, 2017

Procter & Gamble, Hershey's and Under Armour are dropping their USA Gymnastics sponsorship in the aftermath of a sexual abuse scandal that rocked the sport, ESPN's Darren Rovell reports. The groups will either not renew contracts or end deals early. 

The Orange Country Register first reported that Procter & Gamble and Kellogg's were dropping their sponsorships.

Under Armour's deal runs though the 2020 games, but the company will end its deal early, according to ESPN. There have been no renewal negotiations with Hershey's where there are 16 days left on its contract. Procter & Gamble told ESPN that the company is evaluating whether to renew its partnership next spring, but previous partnership terms were met. 

More than 140 women have filed lawsuits against former team doctor Larry Nassar and officials at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State for sexual abuse.

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges last week. He still could be sentenced to life in prison on sexual assualt charges. 

In recent months, Olympic medalists Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jamie Dantzscher have alleged that Nassar abused them.

