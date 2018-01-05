WATCH: Figure Skater Performs to 'Turn Down For What' at National Championships

Figure skating and Lil' Jon aren't the most natural combination, but Jimmy Ma made it work. 

By Stanley Kay
January 05, 2018

I'm not going to lie: I haven't watched much figure skating since 2014. But if this performance from Jimmy Ma is any indication, I'm going to be watching a lot more at the upcoming 2018 Winter Games. 

At the 2018 National Championships in San Jose on Thursday, Ma incorporated DJ Snake and Lil' Jon's "Turn Down For What" into his routine. 

The 2013 hit song starts around the 2:30 mark of the video above. 

Figure skaters were once prohibited from using any music with words. But it's still not exactly common for Lil' Jon to accompany an axel jump. 

“Figure skating is an extreme sport,” Ma told USA Today. “I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool.”

Olympics
A Rookie's Guide to Figure Skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Ma, 22, appears to be something of a hip-hop fan. Deadspin notes that he incorporated Eminem into a routine last year. 

Ma is in 11th place after Thursday's short program, so unfortunately he's unlikely to reach Pyeongchang. 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters