Aly Raisman Blasts USA Gymnastics for ‘Victim Shaming’ Larry Nassar Accusers

“STOP VICTIM SHAMING,” Raisman tweeted. “Your statements are hurtful.”

By Dan Gartland
January 10, 2018

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman criticized USA Gymnastics Wednesday after yet another American gymnast came forward to say she was sexually abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar. 

Maggie Nichols identified herself Tuesday as the first athlete to bring allegations of abuse against Nassar. She was 15 at the time.

Nichols’s lawyer, John Manly, said Tuesday that USA Gymnastics tried to bury the allegations against Nassar when they surfaced in 2015 because they didn’t want negative publicity to impact the Rio Olympics or the Los Angeles bid to host the 2028 games. In a statement released after Nichols’s revelation, USA Gymnastics commended her for coming forward and denied Manly’s accusations of a cover up. 

Raisman said Wednesday that USAG was still not doing enough to help Nassar’s victims and prevent similar crimes from occurring in the future. 

Allegations against Nassar date back to his time at Michigan State. More than 100 women have filed formal complaints against him. He was convicted on child pornography charges and sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.

