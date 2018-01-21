USA Hockey Executive Assistant and 2018 Olympic Team General Manager Jim Johannson Dies

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jim Johannson was the general manager for the 2018 U.S. Olympic men's hockey team.

By Associated Press
January 21, 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.

Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey. Executive director Pat Kelleher says the organization is “beyond shocked and profoundly saddened” by the loss of the Rochester, Minnesota native.

Johannson began working for USA Hockey in 2000 after spending five years as the general manager of the Twin Cities Vulcans in the United States Hockey League. He was promoted to assistant executive director of hockey operations in 2007, overseeing the organization’s efforts in fielding teams for international competition.

He played college hockey at Wisconsin and helped the Badgers win the NCAA championship as a freshman. He also was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 1988 and 1992.

