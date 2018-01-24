Former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan. He also pleased guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan.

Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina announced the sentence on Wednesday morning. Aquilina said it her honor and privilege to sentence Nassar because he does "not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again."

Nassar was sentenced to 40 years under the plea agreement. With the Federal sentence, he will serve a total of 175 years in prison. Aquilina said that she signed Nassar's death warrant.

"If you are ever out, which is doubtful, you'll be required to register as a sex offender," she said.

The judge also called for sex offender treatment for Nassar in prison.

Nassar, who was also a team doctor for Michigan State University, is accused of sexually abusing over 150 women and girls, including Olympic medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Jamie Dantzscher, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles, under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Each of those gymnasts came forward and detailed alleged by Nassar. Over the past week, more than 150 women have read and shared victim impact statements where Nassar abused his power as the USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor more two decades.

The 53–year–old Nassar pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on federal child pornography charges and obstruction of justice last month and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

“I testified to let the world know that you are a repulsive liar and those ‘treatments’ were pathetically veiled sexual abuse,” one accuser, Kyle Stephens, said to Nassar.

“Perhaps you have figured it out by now, but little girls don’t stay little forever,” Stephens added. “They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world.”

Raisman called out Nassar during her statement and ripped USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee for failing to do anything about the decades of abuse.

Nassar sat on the witness stand every day of the sentencing hearing and was seen hiding his face or wiping away tears while listening to victim statements.

The gymnastics governing body and Michigan State claim they reported Nassar's abuse immediately after learning about it but several victims have said they reported the abuse years before and were ignored.

"Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force, and you are nothing,” Raisman said. “Larry, the tables have turned. Larry, we are here. We have our voices and we are not going anywhere.”

Nassar addressed his victims on Wednesday.

"Your words these past several days, your words, have had a significant emotional effect on myself and has shaken me to my core," Nassar said. "I also realize what I'm feeling pales in comparison."

"I will carry you words with me for the rest of my days," he said in conclusion.

After four days of testimony, Nassar accused the judge of conducting a "four-day sentencing media circus" for her own benefit in a letter that was written before his sentencing began. Judge Aquilina said that she will not release the letter to the media. She read parts of it on Wednesday and Nassar wrote that the federal judge went "ballistic" with sentencing him to 60 years in prison.

Nassar wrote in his letter that what he did to the women in these state cases was medical and not sexual. He added that the media convinced the women and girls that they were abused and "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

Nassar also wrote that the he was manipulated by the attorney general into pleading guilty but he wanted to plead no contest. Aquilina asked whether he would like to withdraw his plea. He said no and "I accept my plea." Nassar will not appeal.

This is the moment Judge Aqualina read from Nassar's non-apologetic letter, dropped it, glared at him and asked if he wanted to withdraw his plea. pic.twitter.com/eoeTQssgMU — Slade (@Slade) January 24, 2018

The NCAA sent Michigan State a letter of inquiry in regards to possible rules violations in the handling of Nassar's case.