As Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse Wednesday, she delivered emotional remarks that quickly resonated with audiences watching.

Judge Aquilina had already gained attention for allowing victims to speak to Nassar face to face if they wanted to during the seven-day hearing. Over 150 women have read and shared victim impact statements.

She said Nassar’s “decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable.”

"It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again. You have done nothing to control those urges and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable.

She also declared, "I just signed your death warrant."

Nassar, who was also a team doctor for Michigan State University, is accused of sexually abusing over 150 women and girls, including Olympic medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Jamie Dantzscher, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles, under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Before the sentencing, Judge Aquilina read parts of a letter written by Nassar, but said she would not be releasing the full letter. In it, Nassar defended himself, saying his actions were medical and not sexual.

He added that the media convinced the women and girls that they were abused and "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."