Watch: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's Emotional Remarks at Larry Nassar Sentencing

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina delivered remarks that quickly resonated with audiences watching.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 24, 2018

As Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse Wednesday, she delivered emotional remarks that quickly resonated with audiences watching.

Judge Aquilina had already gained attention for allowing victims to speak to Nassar face to face if they wanted to during the seven-day hearing. Over 150 women have read and shared victim impact statements. 

She said Nassar’s “decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable.”

"It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again. You have done nothing to control those urges and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable.

She also declared, "I just signed your death warrant."

Nassar, who was also a team doctor for Michigan State University, is accused of sexually abusing over 150 women and girls, including Olympic medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Jamie Dantzscher, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles, under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Before the sentencing, Judge Aquilina read parts of a letter written by Nassar, but said she would not be releasing the full letter. In it, Nassar defended himself, saying his actions were medical and not sexual.

He added that the media convinced the women and girls that they were abused and "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters