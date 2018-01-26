Michigan State AD Mark Hollis Resigns Amid Larry Nassar Scandal

Athletic director Mark Hollis is the latest Michigan State administrator to exit amid the Larry Nassar scandal. 

By Dan Gartland
January 26, 2018

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis is retiring, he told reporters on Friday morning. Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press first reported the news.

Hollis is the second top MSU administrator to resign this week amid the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. University president Lou Anna Simon resigned on Wednesday after repeated calls for her to step down

Hollis’s resignation comes as the NCAA opens an investigation into the school’s handling of allegations against Nassar. Hollis told reporters Friday that he intends to cooperate with the NCAA’s inquiry. 

While the disgraced physician’s most prominent victims were members of the U.S. gymnastics team, Nassar was also on the faculty at Michigan State and abused Spartans athletes during treatment sessions. The Detroit News reported last week that at least 14 MSU officials were aware of allegations against Nassar and did not act on them. 

Hollis graduated from Michigan State in 1985 and has been the school’s athletic director since Jan. 1, 2008. 

More Olympics

