Larry Nassar Sentenced to 40–125 Years In Prison

Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison on three more child sexual abuse charges.

By Scooby Axson
February 05, 2018

Former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Monday to 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault in Eaton County, Michigan.

This concludes the sentencing hearing proceedings for Nassar as he has already been sentenced to 60 years on federal child-pornography charges and up to 175 years on state charges of sexual assault, which will be served consecutive after his federal sentence is complete.

"I am not convinced you truly understand what you did was wrong and the devastating impact you've had on victims, their family and friends. I do not believe there is a likelihood you could be reformed," Judge Janice Cunningham said to Nassar.

During Friday's proceedings in Eaton County, a father of three women who accused Nassar of sexual abuse ran towards Nassar in an attempt to attack him.

Randall Margraves was quickly subdued by deputies and handcuffed.

Margraves later apologized for his behavior after being released from custody and Cunningham said there was "no way" she would punish Margraves for his attempted attack on Nassar.

Nearly 200 girls and women give victim impact statements during Nassar's three sentencing hearings, with some, including Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, detailing the way Nassar abused them.

The impact on USA Gymnastics has been swift, as the entire board of directors resigned and they cut ties with the famed Karolyi Ranch in Texas, a site where some of the gymnasts say Nassar assaulted them.

