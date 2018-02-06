Which nation will top the table? SI's Brian Cazeneuve picks gold, silver and bronze medals for all 102 events at the 2018 Winter Olympics.These picks originally appeared in the Jauary 29-February 5 double issue of the magazine. His expected medal table is at the bottom.

Alpine Skiing

Men

Downhill

Gold: Beat Feuz, Switerland

Silver: Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway

Bronze: Max Franz, Austria

Svindal won a medal of every color in 2010.

Super-G

Gold: Kjetil Jansrud, Norway

Silver: Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria

Bronze: Max Franz, Austria

Jansrud broke a knuckle in his Olympic debut in 2006.

Combined

Gold: Marcel Hirscher, Austria

Silver Kjetil Jansrud, Norway

Bronze: Alexis Pinturault, France

Hirscher lost gold at worlds by .01 of a second

Giant Slalom

Gold: Marcel Hirscher, Austria

Silver: Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway

Bronze: Alexis Pinturault, France

Hirscher fractured his left ankle in August.

Slalom

Gold: Marcel Hirscher, Austria

Silver: Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway

Bronze: Michael Matt, Austria

Hirscher has won six straight overall World Cup titles.

Women

Downhill

Gold: Lindsey Vonn, U.S.

Silver: Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein

Bronze: Sofia Goggia, Italy

Liechtenstein’s nine medals have all come in Alpine skiing.

Super-G

Gold: Lara Gut, Switzerland

Silver: Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein

Bronze: Federica Brignone, Italy

Mikaela Shiffrin only skied two Super-Gs this season, but she could strike here, too.

Combined

Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin, U.S.

Silver: Sofia Goggia, Italy

Bronze: Wendy Holdener, Switzerland

Goggia missed the Sochi Games with a torn left ACL.

Giants Slalom

Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin, U.S.

Silver: Tessa Worley, France

Bronze: Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany

Croatia’s Janica Kosteli´c’s four Alpine medals in 2002 are the most in one Games.

Slalom

Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin, U.S.

Silver: Frida Hansdotter, Sweden

Bronze: Petra Vlhova, Slovakia

Shiffrin has been in the top three in 25 of the last 26 World Cup slaloms.

Mixed team

Gold: Austria

Silver: France

Bronze: Switzerland

Austria has won 114 Olympic Alpine medals. The Swiss are next with 59.

Biathlon

Men

10K Sprint

Gold: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Silver: Martin Fourcade, France

Bronze: Arnd Peiffer, Germany

Fourcade’s older brother, Simon, is a threetime Olympian.

12.5K Pursuit

Gold: Martin Fourcade, France

Silver: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Bronze: Anton Shipulin, Russia

Fourcade’s hometown, Ceret (pop. 7,700), is said to produce the world’s sweetest cherries.

15K Mass Start

Gold: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Silver: Martin Fourcade, France

Bronze: Tarjei Bø, Norway

Tarjei, 29, is five years older than brother Johannes.

20K Individual

Gold: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Silver: Martin Fourcade, France

Bronze: Ondřej Moavec, Czech Republic

World champ Lowell Bailey of the U.S. has been struggling.

4 x 7.5K Relay

Gold: Norway

Silver: France

Bronze: Germany

Career medal leader Ole Einar Bjørndalen didn’t make Norway’s team.

Women

7.5K Sprint

Gold: Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia

Silver: Kaisa Mäkäräinen, Finland

Bronze: Laura Dahlmeier, Germany

Kuzmina’s brother, Anton Shipulin, competes in biathlon for Russia.

10K Pursuit

Gold: Dorothea Wierer, Italy

Silver: Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia

Bronze: Darya Domracheva, Belarus

Kuzmina’s husband, Daniel Kuzmin, competed for Israel in cross-country until 2011.

12.5K Mass Start

Gold: Laura Dahlmeier, Germany

Silver: Kaisa Mäkäräinen, Finland

Bronze: Darya Domracheva, Belarus

Dahlmeier won five golds at worlds.

15K Individual

Gold: Kaisa Mäkäräinen, Finland

Silver: Nadezhda Skardino, Belarus

Bronze: Valj Semerenko, Ukraine

Mäkäräinen plans to teach physics.

4 x 6.5K Relay

Gold: Germany

Silver: France

Bronze: Ukraine

Eric Heiden’s niece, Joanne Reid, is on the U.S. team.

Mixed Relay

Gold: Germany

Silver: France

Bronze: Russia

Biathlon is the only winter sport in which the U.S. has never won a medal.

Bobsled

Men

Two-man

Gold: Germany (driver: Francesco Friedrich)

Silver: Canada (driver: Justin Kripps)

Bronze: Germany (driver: Johannes Lochner)

Kripps was born in Naalehu, Hawaii.

Four-man

Gold: Germany (driver: Johannes Lochner)

Silver: Germany (driver: Nico Walther)

Bronze: Germany (driver: Francesco Friedrich)

Friedrich’s brother David spent three months in a coma after a sled crash in 2005.

Women

Two-women

Gold: Canada (driver: Kaillie Humphries)

Silver: U.S. (driver: Elana Meyers Taylor)

Bronze: Germany (driver: Stephanie Schneider)

Meyers Taylor’s husband, bobsledder Nic Taylor, proposed while she was on a podium.

Cross-Country Skiing

Men

1.4K Sprint (Classical)

Gold: Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, Norway

Silver: Emil Iversen, Norway

Bronze: Federico Pellegrino, Italy

Klæbo is an active vlogger on YouTube with 30,000 subscribers.

Team Sprint (Freestyle)

Gold: Italy

Silver: Norway

Bronze: Sweden

The Russians who won Sochi silver have been banned for doping.

15K Freestyle

Gold: Dario Cologna, Switzerland

Silver: Maurice Manificat, France

Bronze: Alex Harvey, Canada

Harvey’s dad, Pierre, was an Olympian in cycling and cross-country.

30K Skiathlon

Gold: Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, Norway

Silver: Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Norway

Bronze: Maurice Manificat, France

Sundby has won three overall World Cup titles but never Olympic gold.

50K Mass Start (Classical)

Gold: Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Norway

Silver: Alex Harvey, Canada

Bronze: Alexey Poltoranin, Kazakhstan

Sochi winner Alexander Legkov was banned for doping.

4 x 10K Relay

Gold: Norway

Silver: Russia

Bronze: Sweden

Norway leads all countries with 40 crosscountry gold medals.

Women

1.2K Sprint (Classical)

Gold: Maiken Caspersen Falla, Norway

Silver: Stina Nilsson, Sweden

Bronze: Jessie Diggins, U.S.

At worlds, Nilsson crashed out in the semis.

Team Sprint (Freestyle)

Gold: Sweden

Silver: U.S.

Bronze: Norway

The U.S. was eighth in 2014.

10K Freestyle

Heidi Weng, Norway

Ingvild Flugstad Østberg, Norway

Jessie Diggins, U.S.

Weng sleeps 12 hours per day.

15K Skiathlon

Gold: Charlotte Kalla, Sweden

Silver: Heidi Weng, Norway

Bronze: Marit Bjørgen, Norway

Kalla made up a 25-second deficit to lead Sweden to Sochi gold in the 4×5K relay.

30K Mass Start (Classical)

Gold: Heidi Weng, Norway

Silver: Charlotte Kalla, Sweden

Bronze: Marit Bjørgen, Norway

Bjørgen’s partner is two-time Nordic combined gold medal winner Fred Børre Lundberg.

4 x 5K Relay

Gold: Norway

Silver: Sweden

Bronze: Finland

Norway leads all countries with 107 total cross-country medals.

Curling

Men

Gold: Canada

Silver: Sweden

Bronze: Switzerland

The U.S. is ranked fourth in the world.

Women

Gold: Canada

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: Sweden

Two thirds of curling stones come from the Scottish island of Ailsa Craig.

Mixed Doubles

Gold: Switzerland

Silver: Canada

Bronze: China

The Swiss nipped Canada 6–5 at worlds.

Figure Skating

Men

Gold: Nathan Chen, U.S.

Silver: Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan

Bronze: Shoma Uno, Japan

Sochi champion Hanyu played a Samurai lord in a 2016 film.

Women

Gold: Alina Zagitova, Russia

Silver: Evgenia Medvedeva, Russia

Bronze: Gabrielle Daleman, Canada

Zagitova, 15, beat world champ Medvedeva at the European Championships.

Pairs

Gold: Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, Germany

Silver: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China

Bronze: MeaganDuhamelandEricRadford, Canada

Savchenko used to skate for her native Ukraine, Massot for his native France.

Ice Dancing

Gold: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Canada

Silver: Nathalie Péchalat and Fabian Bourzat, France

Bronze: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, U.S.

All three U.S. duos are medal contenders.

Team

Gold: Canada

Silver: Russia

Bronze: U.S.

Host Russia won the inaugural event in 2014.

Freestyle Skiing

Men

Aerials

Gold: Anton Kushnir,Belarus

Silver: Qi Guangpu, China

Bronze: Maxim Burov, Russia

Defending champ Kushnir is in his fourth Olympics.



Halfpipe

Gold: David Wise, U.S.

Silver: Alex Ferreira, U.S.

Bronze: Simon D’Artois, Canada

A U.S. sweep is possible.

Moguls

Gold: Mikaël Kingsbury, Canada

Silver: Dmitriy Reiherd, Kazakhstan

Bronze: Ikuma Horishima, Japan

Horishima recently snapped Kingsbury’s record of 13 straight World Cup wins.

Ski Cross

Gold: Alex Fiva, Switzerland

Silver: Marc Bischofberger, Switzerland

Bronze: Jean-Frédéric Chapuis, France

Fiva was born in Newport Beach, Calif.



Slopestyle

Gold: Øystein Bråten, Norway

Silver: Andri Ragettli, Switzerland

Bronze: Ferdinand Dahl, Norway

The U.S. swept this event in Sochi and could return to the podium in PyeongChang.

Women

Aerials

Gold: Xu Mengtao, China

Silver: Hanna Huskova, Belarus

Bronze: Lydia Lassila, Australia

Watch for U.S. veteran Ashley Caldwell.



Halfpipe

Gold: Cassie Sharpe, Canada

Silver: Brita Sigourney, U.S.

Bronze: Marie Martinod, France

At 22, Martinod, now 33, quit skiing for six years to run a nightclub.



Moguls

Gold: Jaelin Kauf, U.S.

Silver: Britteny Cox, Australia

Bronze: Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canada

Kauf’s parents, Scott and Patty, were moguls world champions.

Ski Cross

Gold: Sandra Näslund, Sweden

Silver: Fanny Smith, Switzerland

Bronze: Georgia Simmerling, Canada

Simmerling won a bronze medal in team pursuit cycling in Rio.

Slopestyle​

Gold: Johanne Killi, Norway

Silver: Tiril Sjåstad Christiansen, Norway

Bronze: Jennie-Lee Burmansson, Sweden

Maggie Voisin, then 15, broke an ankle in Sochi; she’s now the U.S. hope.

Hockey

Men

Gold: Sweden

Silver: Russia

Bronze: Canada

In six Olympics, Team Russia has yet to strike gold.

Women

Gold: Canada

Silver: U.S.

Bronze: Finland

The U.S. and Canada have met for gold in all 18 world championships.

Luge

Men

Singles

Gold: Felix Loch, Germany

Silver: Wolfgang Kindl, Austria

Bronze: Semen Pavlichenko, Russia

In 2010, Loch, then 20, became the youngest Olympic luge champ in history.

Doubles

Gold: Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, Germany

Silver: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany

Bronze: Peter Penz and Georg Fischler, Austria

A German doubles team has won a medal in each Olympics since 1968.

Women

Singles

Gold: Natalie Geisenberger, Germany

Silver: Dajana Eitberger, Germany

Bronze: Summer Britcher, U.S.

German-speaking women have won 40 of 42 Olympic medals.

Mixed

Relay

Gold: Germany

Silver: Austria

Bronze: Italy

The U.S. and Canada are medal contenders.

Nordic Combined

Normal Hill

Gold: Johannes Rydzek, Germany

Silver: Jan Schmid, Norway

Bronze: Jørgen Graabak, Norway

Rydzek lost a Sochi medal when he clipped a rival’s skis on the last turn.

Large Hill

Gold: Jan Schmid, Norway

Silver: Johannes Rydzek, Germany

Bronze: Akito Watabe, Japan

Watabe grew up within walking distance of the Nagano Olympic jumping venue.

Team

Gold: Germany

Silver: Norway

Bronze: Finland

Norway nipped Germany by 0.3 of a second in Sochi.

Skeleton

Men

Gold: Martins Dukurs, Latvia

Silver: Yun Sung-bin, South Korea

Bronze: Axel Jungk, Germany

Eight-time European champ Dukurs is still seeking his rst Olympic gold.

Women

Gold: Jacqueline Lölling, Germany

Silver: Tina Hermann, Germany

Bronze: Elisabeth Vathje, Canada

Vathje is engaged to Austrian bobsledder Benjamin Maier.

Ski Jumping

Men

Normal Hill

Gold: Kamil Stoch, Poland

Silver: Stefan Kraft, Austria

Bronze: Daniel-André Tande, Norway

Stoch won both the normal and large hill events in Sochi.

Large Hill

Gold: Richard Freitag, Germany

Silver: Kamil Stoch, Poland

Bronze: Andreas Wellinger, Germany

Watch for Japan’s eight-time Olympian Noriaki Kasai, 45.

Team

Gold: Germany

Silver: Poland

Bronze: Norway

The U.S. has a single medal (Anders Haugen’s bronze in 1924) in the sport.

Women

Normal Hill

Gold: Maren Lundby, Norway

Silver: Katharina Althaus, Germany

Bronze: Sara Takanashi, Japan

Takanashi entered Sochi with 15 of 18 wins, but came in fourth.

Snowboarding

Men

Big Air

Gold: Mark McMorris, Canada

Silver: Chris Corning, U.S.

Bronze: Marcus Kleveland, Norway

Kleveland was the first rider to land a quad cork 1800 in Big Air competition.

Halfpipe

Gold: Scotty James, Australia

Silver: Shaun White, U.S.

Bronze: Iouri Podladtchikov, Switzerland

In 2010, James, 15, became Australia’s youngest male Olympian in 50 years.

Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Nevin Galmarini, Switzerland

Silver: Alexander Payer, Austria

Bronze: Roland Fischnaller, Italy

Reigning world champ Andreas Prommegger of Austria, 37, is still a threat.



Slopestyle

Gold: Red Gerard, U.S.

Silver: Marcus Kleveland, Norway

Bronze: Hiroaki Kunitake, Japan

Gerard grew up with a terrain park in his Colorado backyard.

Snowboard Cross

Gold: Alex Pullin, Australia

Silver: Pierre Vaultier, France

Bronze: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria

Pullin is also a guitar player, songwriter and singer.

Women

Big Air

Gold: Anna Gasser, Austria

Silver: Miyabi Onitsuka, Japan

Bronze: Julia Marino, U.S.

Watch for 17-year-old X Games champ Hailey Langland of the U.S.

Halfpipe

Gold: Chloe Kim, U.S.

Silver: Maddie Mastro, U.S.

Bronze: Kelly Clark, U.S.

This would be the fourth podium for the 34-year-old Clark.

Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic

Silver: Selina Joerg, Germany

Bronze: Julia Dujmovits, Austria

Ledecká’s grandfather, Jan Klapác, won two Olympic ice hockey medals.

Slopestyle

Gold: Christy Prior, New Zealand

Silver: Jamie Anderson, U.S.

Bronze: ReiraIwabuchi, Japan

British-native Prior didn’t snowboard until she was 17.

Snowboard Cross

Gold: Michela Moioli, Italy

Silver: Lindsey Jacobellis, U.S.

Bronze: Chloe Trespeuch, France

Jacobellis has won 10 X Games gold medals, but she crashed in the last three Olympics.

Speed Skating (Long-Track)

Men

500 Meters

Gold: Ronald Mulder, Netherlands

Silver: Kai Verbij, Netherlands

Bronze: Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen, Norway

Mulder’s twin, Michel, won the 500-meter long-track event in Sochi and came in third at 1,000 meters.

1,000 Meters

Gold: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

Silver: Kai Verbij, Netherlands

Bronze: Vincent De Haître, Canada

De Haître was Canada’s 1,000-meter track cycling champ in 2013.

1,500 Meters

Gold: Denis Yuskov, Russia

Silver: Koen Verweij, Netherlands

Bronze: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

Born in Moscow, Yuskov, who thought he was going to soccer practice at his first training session, grew up in Moldova.

5,000 Meters

Gold: Sven Kramer, Netherlands

Silver: Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada

Bronze: Nicola Tumolero, Italy

Dual citizen Bloemen is a Dutch native.

10,000 Meters

Gold: Sven Kramer, Netherlands

Silver: Jorrit Bergsma, Netherlands

Bronze: Patrick Beckert, Germany

Kramer’s girlfriend, Naomi van As, won two Olympic golds in field hockey.

Team Pursuit

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Norway

Bronze: Canada

Dutch skaters won eight of 12 races in Sochi.

Mass Start

Gold: Lee Seung-hoon, South Korea

Silver: Joey Mantia, U.S.

Bronze: Sven Kramer, Netherlands

Mantia twice won Pan-Am Games golds in in-line skating.

Women

500 Meters

Gold: Nao Kodaira, Japan

Silver: Lee Sang-hwa, South Korea

Bronze: Arisa Go, Japan

Two-time Olympic champ Lee turns 29 on the day of the closing ceremony.

1,000 Meters

Gold: Nao Kodaira, Japan

Silver: Miho Takagi, Japan

Bronze: Heather Bergsma, U.S.

Bergsma and her Dutch husband, Jorrit, have combined for 23 worlds medals.

1,500 Meters

Gold: Miho Takagi, Japan

Silver: Marrit Leenstra, Netherlands

Bronze: Ireen Wüst, Netherlands

Takagi was a 2010 Olympian at age 15.

3,000 Meters

Gold: Martina Sábliková, Czech Republic

Silver: Claudia Pechstein, Germany

Bronze: Antoinette de Jong, Netherlands

European 3K champ Esmee Visser made the Dutch team only at 5K.

5,000 Meters

Gold: Martina Sábliková, Czech Republic

Silver: Natalia Voronina, Russia

Bronze: Claudia Pechstein, Germany​

Sábliková is a former national cycling champ in the time trial.



Mass Start

Gold: Francesca Lollobrigida, Italy

Silver: Kim Bo-reum, South Korea

Bronze: Guo Dan, China

The mass start returns to the Olympics after an 86-year layoff.

Team Pursuit

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Japan

Bronze: Germany

Dutch skaters won 23 medals in Sochi; Poland was next with three.

Speed Skating (Short-Track)

Men

500 Meters

Gold: Wu Dajing, China

Silver: Shaolin Sándor Liu, Hungary

Bronze: Samuel Girard, Canada

Wu says his sports hero is Michael Phelps.

1,000 Meters

Gold: Shaolin Sándor Liu, Hungary

Silver: WuDajing,China

Bronze: Hwang Dae-heon, South Korea

Sándor’s girlfriend is Elise Christie.

1,500 Meters

Gold: Hwang Dae-heon, South Korea

Silver: Charles Hamelin, Canada

Bronze: Sjinkie Knegt, Netherlands

In 2014, Knegt became the first Dutch person to win a short-track medal.

5,000-Meter Relay

Gold: South Korea

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Netherlands

The U.S. team could nab a medal.

Women

500 Meters

Gold: Choi Min-jeong, South Korea

Silver: Marianne St-Gelais, Canada

Bronze: Elise Christie, Great Britain

South Korea has never won gold or silver at 500.

1,000 Meters

Gold: Choi Min-jeong, South Korea

Silver: Kim Boutin, Canada

Bronze: Elise Christie,Great Britain

Christie has dyed her hair a dozen different colors before events.

1,500 Meters

Gold: Choi Min-jeong, South Korea

Silver: Shim Suk-hee, South Korea

Bronze: Kim Boutin, Canada

In 2015, Choi was world champ at age 16.

3,000-Meter Relay

Gold: South Korea

Silver: China

Bronze: Canada

All but five of South Korea’s 26 winter golds have come in short track.

Projected medal count

​

Here's the top of the medal table if all these projections are correct. The U.S. will match its total from Sochi, while Norway tops the table and depleted Russia (er, Olympic Athletes of Russia) takes a fall.