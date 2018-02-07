Aly Raisman: 'I Lost A Part Of Myself And I'm Getting It Back By Speaking Out'

Aly Raisman is not done speaking out against sexual abuse.

By Chris Chavez
February 07, 2018

Two-time U.S. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is on the cover of the latest issue of PEOPLE Magazine to speak out about moving forward with her life after testifying against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman tells PEOPLE that she is now dedicating part of her life to protecting other survivors of sexual abuse. Raisman was one of more than 240 women that have said they were abused by Nassar. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for abusing gymnasts and other athletes at Michigan State under the guise of medical treatment for two decades.

Raisman is calling for an independent investigation of USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State. 

“You never really want to say, ‘I was sexually abused,’ ” she told PEOPLE. “but you have to process it. You can’t push it aside forever, which is what I did for a long time. I’m still processing it and coping with it.”

The new issue of PEOPLE hits newsstands on Friday.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters