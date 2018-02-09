Amid the pageantry, the beauty and the spectacle that is the opening ceremony of any Olympics games, there is bound to be something that happens that will catch the viewers and those in attendance off guard.

The Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang was going off without a hitch until two world leaders were spotted in the crowd...or at least two people who took the time and effort to dress up like President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea.

While the two fakers probably made the crowd do a double take, Jong-un's sister did show up at the opening ceremony as part of the delegation for North Korea.

Here’s a bad picture of the Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators who just caused a big commotion in one section of the Olympic stands! pic.twitter.com/6YD9sR7kxy — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) February 9, 2018

Fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un crash #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/zvVcdUi8CT — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) February 9, 2018

The fake Trump was right on cue with his bright red USA hat and the fake Jong-un was spot on with his glasses and haircut.

The two, who were a little late for dress up on Halloween, were promptly escorted out of the Olympic Stadium by security.