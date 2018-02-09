The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea happened at the crack of dawn on Friday morning. It featured the normal fanfare, some awesome visual art and the usual assortment of inspiring videos/productions.

On the outfit front, as you might expect, pretty much every country wore the same thing—thick coats and beanies. Which makes sense, right? It's been really, really cold in PyeongChang in the lead-up to the Ceremony and temperatures hovered right around 25 degrees on the night of. So yeah, representatives from basically every country bundled up.

Except Tonga.

The flag bearer for the island nation in the South Pacific was shirtless and lathered up in a healthy amount of oil. Check him out:

It’s 22 degrees in PeoyongChang, but Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua is still shirtless. Amazing pic.twitter.com/99lZW5hGJx — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) February 9, 2018

No shoes, no shirt, no problem.



Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's flag-bearer and only Olympic athlete is ready for #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/ZchGQwbfzX — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 9, 2018

It's actually not the first time we've seen this guy. His name is Pita Taufatofua, and he was Tonga's flag bearer at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio too, where he competed in taekwondo. This time around, he's qualified in cross country skiing even though he'd literally never tried the sport until after Rio.

Legend on many fronts.