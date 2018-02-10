Here’s a pretty cool byproduct of the recent decision to allow Olympic figure skaters to perform to music with lyrics—now you can see them skate to some of the biggest hit pop songs.

Skaters competing in the ice dancing short program on Saturday night were required to feature a “Latin rhythm” in their routines, and two pairs picked the Luis Fonsi megahit “Despacito.”

First up was the South Korean pair of Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin.

The very next duo, Chinese skaters Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu, also incorporated “Despacito” into their dance. Not the most original choice, but can you blame them for picking such a banger?