Alina Muller put her name in the Olympic record books on Saturday, scoring four goals in Switzerland’s tournament-opening 8-0 win over Korea.

Muller, a 19-year-old center, notched a natural hat trick in the first period in a span of 9:25, marking the second-fastest hat trick in women’s Olympic hockey history. She then tied the Olympic record with her fourth goal just 1:26 into the second period. This equaled fellow countrywoman Stefanie Marty, who posted four goals in Switzerland’s fifth-place game against China in the 2010 Games, and Sweden’s Pernilla Winberg, who accomplished the feat in the same year.

You can see all of Muller's goals here.

Muller added assists on Lara Stadler’s two third-period goals to finish the game with six points, making her one of six Swiss players to have multi-point efforts. Her high-scoring game adds to her career Olympic totals—she scored three points during the Sochi Games in 2014 as a 15-year-old, including the bronze-winning goal against Sweden, becoming the youngest ice hockey player to ever win an Olympic medal.

Muller’s scoring prowess should be of no surprise to anyone: In 17 games with the SWHL-A’s ZSC Lions Frauen this season, she topped the league with 33 goals and 57 points. She’ll bring her game stateside for the 2018-19 season to Northeastern University.

The game also marked the first game for the unified Korean team, which saw goalie Sojuing Shin make 44 saves, many of them highlight-reel worthy, in the effort.