The U.S. is finally on the board in PyeongChang, and it's thanks to a 17-year-old.

Red Gerard won gold in the snowboarding slopestyle event to give the Americans their first medal at the 2018 winter Games.

The winning performance came on his third and final run, during which he nailed every trick en route to a score of 86.17

It's the second straight Olympics that an American has won the slopestyle event—Sage Kostenberg won in 2014 in Sochi, when the event made its Olympic debut.

Gerard was joined on the medal stand by two Canadians—Max Parrot took home the silver and Mark McMorris, who broke his femur after suffering a brutal fall under a year ago, took the bronze.

Gerard is from Westlake, Ohio but lives in Silvererthorne, Co. He was born on June 26, 2000.