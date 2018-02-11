The 2018 PyeongChang Games are barely underway, but you're probably already wondering which countries and cities will host future Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee has already selected several Olympic hosts through 2028—though the host city for the 2026 Winter Games has yet to be named.

Including this year, each of the next three Olympics will take place in Asia: 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea; 2020 in Tokyo, Japan; and 2022 in Beijing, China.

Paris will host the 2024 Summer Games, marking the 100th anniversary of the 1924 Olympics in Paris. Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics, bringing the Games back to the United States for the first time since Salt Lake City hosted in 2002.

The IOC wasn't expected to name the host city for the 2028 Games until 2021, but the organization instead named both the 2024 and 2028 hosts last year.

The IOC will select the host city for the 2026 Winter Games next year.

Future Olympic Host Cities

2020 (Summer): Tokyo, Japan

2022 (Winter): Beijing, China

2024 (Summer): Paris, France

2026 (Winter): TBD

2028 (Summer): Los Angeles, United States