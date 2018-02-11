American Jamie Anderson won the gold medal in slopestyle on Monday at the PyeongChang Games, marking her second consecutive Olympics winning gold in the event.

Anderson also won gold for Team USA at Sochi 2014.

On Monday, Anderson finished in first with 83.00 points. Canadian Laurie Blouin earned silver with 76.33 points, while Finland's Enni Rukajarvi won bronze with 75.38 points.

Anderson's gold marks Team USA's second gold medal of PyeongChang 2018 after snowboarder Red Gerard won gold over the weekend.