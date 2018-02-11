NBC has issued an apology after the network's "Asian analyst" for the Winter Olympics made an insensitive comment in regards to how Koreans should view Japan.

During the Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang, Joshua Cooper Ramo was discussing the Japanese delegation as it made its entrance and said, "A country which occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945, but every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural and technological and economic example, has been so important to their own transformation."

The remark is particularly inappropriate because while Japan occupied Korea, Koreans were put into sexual slavery, forced labor, torture and death, as noted by Jung Min-ho of the Korea Times. Min-ho added that, "Tens of thousands of Koreans and non-Koreans alike have criticized Ramo and NBC Sports on their social media, urging them to correct this misinformation and apologize."

Over the weekend, NBC's Carolyn Manno read an apology statement on air.

During our coverage of the Parade of Nations on Friday we said it was notable that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the trip to Korea for the Olympics, 'representing Japan, a country which occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945 but every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation.' We understand the Korean people were insulted by these comments and we apologize.

NBC will be airing the Winter Olympics until Feb. 25.

