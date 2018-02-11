Giant Slalom Postponed Due to Strong Winds at PyeongChang Games

Mikaela Shiffrin's PyeongChang debut will have to wait. 

By Stanley Kay
February 11, 2018

The giant slalom event at the 2018 Olympic Games was postponed Monday because of dangerous winds. 

The event was rescheduled for Thursday. 

The delay, which was announced Monday morning in PyeongChang, followed the postponement of the men's downhill skiing final over the weekend. That event was rescheduled for Thursday. 

The giant slalom was slated to be American Mikaela Shiffrin's debut at the 2018 Games. Shiffrin is a favorite to win the event. 

Shiffrin won the slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Games. She came in fifth in the giant slalom. 

