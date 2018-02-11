The giant slalom event at the 2018 Olympic Games was postponed Monday because of dangerous winds.

The event was rescheduled for Thursday.

The delay, which was announced Monday morning in PyeongChang, followed the postponement of the men's downhill skiing final over the weekend. That event was rescheduled for Thursday.

The giant slalom was slated to be American Mikaela Shiffrin's debut at the 2018 Games. Shiffrin is a favorite to win the event.

New alpine schedule:



Women's slalom as scheduled on Weds 2/14



Women's GS moved to Thursday 2/15 .... same day as men's downhill. — Tim Layden (@SITimLayden) February 12, 2018

Shiffrin won the slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Games. She came in fifth in the giant slalom.