The Olympic men’s hockey tournament doesn’t feature NHL players this year but it should still be a fun time.

Team USA is made up of a combination of AHL players, college players and guys from European leagues. Hardcore NHL fans will recognize a few former NHLers on the roster, like Matt Gilroy and Bobby Sanguinetti.

The Americans are not favored to win a medal, in fact Bovada gives them the sixth-best odds of winning gold. The three favorites are the Russians, Canada and Sweden.

The U.S. was drawn into Group B, along with the Russian team, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Group stage schedule

USA vs. Slovenia — Wed., Feb. 14 at 7:10 a.m. ET

USA vs. Slovakia — Thurs., Feb. 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET

USA vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia — Fri., Feb. 16 at 7:10 a.m.

After the group stage, the top four teams will receive automatic byes to the quarterfinals. The remaining eight teams will play a playoff game for spot in the quarters. The gold medal game is on Feb. 25.