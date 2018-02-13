Celebrity chef David Chang has been tasked as the Olympics Food Correspondent for NBC Sports. On Tuesday, he helped celebrate Chloe Kim's snowboarding gold medal by making her churro ice cream sandwiches.

In between runs during the qualifying rounds of the women's Olympic snowboarding halfpipe competition, Kim tweeted that she "could be down for some ice cream rn." Before that she tweeted that she snacked on two churros that were "pretty bomb" as a way to settle her nerves.

Chang combined both as a reward for Kim's gold medal, which came as a result of her top score of 98.25 on her third and final run.

"Surprised @chloekimsnow after her big win yesterday with churro ice cream sandwiches," he shared on Instagram. "Made in basically five minutes with pizza dough we found in the cafeteria because she loves churros, sandwiches, and ice cream. Proud of team USA."

It's safe to say that Kim won't be hangry for a while.