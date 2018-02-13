There’s a video going viral right now, and I’ll be honest—it doesn’t bode well for the human race. It’s the latest invention from Boston Dynamics, a robot that can open doors and walk through them. Not great!

But here’s the good news, robots still have a ways to go before they can beat humans in the Olympics.

Eight teams entered the Ski Robot Challenge at a mountain resort an hour from PyeongChang this week and those clowns couldn’t even ski. Look at these chumps.

While a bunch of the robots crashed, the winning one made it through the five gates and crossed the finish line in just 18 seconds.

“I think in the future robots will have their own Winter Games on the sidelines of the Olympics held by humans,” event organizer Kim Dong-uk told Reuters.

Cool, cool.