Curling is one of the world's oldest team sports.

It originated in the 16th century in Scotland, with games played on frozen ponds and lakes.

While it's been around for a while, curling didn't become an official Olympic sport until 1998.

At PyeongChang, curling is already in full swing and runs through most of the games. See the schedule here.

