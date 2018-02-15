While a medal is up in the air, France's Chafik Besseghier won best music of Thursday night in PyeongChang.

He performed his short program to "Rapper's Delight" by The Sugarhill Gang.

Dressed like a taxi driver, he nailed this choice.

Besseghier​ is in good company as French pairs skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres also chose a great song: They skated to Ed Sheeran's version of "Make it Rain."

Since NBC is strict with videos, here's a look at the performance from earlier this season.

