Lindsey Jacobellis came in fourth, failing to earn an Olympic medal at Thursday's snowboarding cross crazy final.

Italy's Michela Moioli took home the gold. France's Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau took silver with Czechoslovakia's Eva Samkova taking the bronze.

Jacobellis missed the medal by three-hundreths of a second and was less than a half-second from gold.

Despite winning 10 golds at the X Games, she has never won an Olympic gold.

In 2006 at Turin, Jacobellis started celebrating a little too early and fell so she earned a silver medal. She was disqualified in the semifinals of the Vancouver Games. She then crashed in the semifinals of the Sochi Games.