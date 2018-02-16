The norovirus outbreak at the Winter Olympics has officially spread to athletes, according to a statement from the Swiss Olympic team.

Two Swiss athletes, whose names and sports were not included in the statement, contracted norovirus, according to the team. The statement adds that both athletes have been treated by the Swiss team’s doctors and no longer show symptoms of the highly contagious viral stomach flu, which causes diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The statement suggests that the athletes will still compete, pending proper safety precautions and the International Olympic Committee’s approval.

The Swiss delegation believes the two cases are isolated, according to the statement. Both athletes were staying in Bokwang, not in the Olympic Village, and have had minimal contact with other athletes. Nonetheless, it adds that all Swiss athletes have been urged to exercise proper hygiene and avoid shaking hands to reduce the chances of transmission.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin reportedly vomited before her disappointing fourth-place finish in the slalom on Friday, and she said between runs that she might have a virus. After the competition, however, she chalked the stomach distress up to nerves.

This article originally appeared on Time.com