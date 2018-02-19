The Olympics are a time when the best athletes from around the world get together to compete against each other and promote the idea of a global community and celebrate cultures from around the globe. Or, the Olympics can also be a chance to act like you're taking part in a two-week long tailgate.

The husband of Canadian curler Rachel Homan chose the latter.

While watching Canada and Japan go at it in a contest the Canadians needed to stay in strong contention for a medal, Homan's husband Shawn Germain needed to calm his nerves with a drink. Or four.

Favourite Olympic moment so far: Canadian curler Rachel Homan's husband double-fisting his third and fourth beers while watching his wife compete against Japan. It's 9am in Korea. Not all heroes wear capes. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/jzrVsu06Vi — Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) February 19, 2018

This man is really out here double-fisting beers at 9 a.m. like he goes to Wisconsin and the Badgers have an early kickoff against Ohio State.

What makes this moment even better though, is that Germain allegedly missed the end of the match as Canada picked up the 8-3 win, because, wait for it ... he was getting beers.

Best part was that he was out getting beers when the Japanese team conceded, came back in and the match was over. — Andykat (@andykat2) February 19, 2018

However, Germain stands behind his decision to day drink.

You can judge all you want. The stress level is high, I’m not a drunk, I’m just Canadian. #WeBelieve — Shawn Germain (@GermainShawn) February 19, 2018

Canada's next match is against China Tuesday and will take place at 2:05 p.m. in South Korea, or 12:05 a.m. EST. On Wednesday however, Canada faces Great Britain at 9 a.m. local time, which is 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday night. We can only hope that Germain just shows up with an entire bottle liquor to get relaxed, make sure he doesn't miss the end of the match and then potentially celebrate with his wife as Team Canada tries to climb up from sixth into the top four to qualify for the semifinals.

[h/t SB Nation]