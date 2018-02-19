Look: Canadian Curler Rachel Homan's Husband Double-Fists Beers at 9 A.M.

Canadian Rachel Homan's husband downing beers at 9 a.m. while watching curling might be the most inspirational moment of the Olympics.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 19, 2018

The Olympics are a time when the best athletes from around the world get together to compete against each other and promote the idea of a global community and celebrate cultures from around the globe. Or, the Olympics can also be a chance to act like you're taking part in a two-week long tailgate.

The husband of Canadian curler Rachel Homan chose the latter.

While watching Canada and Japan go at it in a contest the Canadians needed to stay in strong contention for a medal, Homan's husband Shawn Germain needed to calm his nerves with a drink. Or four.

This man is really out here double-fisting beers at 9 a.m. like he goes to Wisconsin and the Badgers have an early kickoff against Ohio State.

What makes this moment even better though, is that Germain allegedly missed the end of the match as Canada picked up the 8-3 win, because, wait for it ... he was getting beers.

However, Germain stands behind his decision to day drink.

Canada's next match is against China Tuesday and will take place at 2:05 p.m. in South Korea, or 12:05 a.m. EST. On Wednesday however, Canada faces Great Britain at 9 a.m. local time, which is 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday night. We can only hope that Germain just shows up with an entire bottle liquor to get relaxed, make sure he doesn't miss the end of the match and then potentially celebrate with his wife as Team Canada tries to climb up from sixth into the top four to qualify for the semifinals.

