The United States may face Canada in the gold medal game at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The United States secured its place in its third straight gold medal game with a victory over Finland in the semifinals on Monday.

Canada looks to defend its title in the gold medal game but needs to get past the Olympic athletes from Russia.

The U.S. and Canada have faced each other several times in the gold medal game. Women's ice hockey debuted at the Winter games in 1998 and led to the first duel.

Canada has won four gold medals since that first loss. The U.S. did not reach the gold medal game in 2006 and settled for a bronze medal. Canada won gold that year by defeating Sweden.

Below is a rundown of the all the USA vs. Canada results in gold medal matches:

Feb. 17, 1998 – USA defeats Canada 3–1 (Nagano)

Feb. 21, 2002 – Canada defeats USA 3–2 (Salt Lake City)

Feb. 25, 2010 – Canada defeats USA 2–0 (Vancouver)

Feb. 20, 2014 – Canada defeats USA 3–2 in overtime (Sochi)

The 2018 gold medal game will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 11:10 p.m. ET.