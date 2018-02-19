The United States defeated Finland 5–0 in the semifinal round of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and will advance to the gold medal match for a third consecutive time.

The United States wasted no time to get on the board as Gigi Marvin scored the first goal of the game just 2:25 into the first period. Just before the end of the first period Dani Cameranesi added a second goal past Finland's goalkeeper Noora Räty to make it 2–0.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hillary Knight each scored a goal on a power play to make it 4–0 in the second period. Cameranesi would add a third power play goal in the third period.

The United States will play the winner of Canada vs. the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Those two teams will play on Monday at 7 a.m. ET.

The United States and Canada have played in four of the five women's gold medal matches at the Olympics. The United States won gold in 1998 but Canada has come out victorious in the past four tournaments.