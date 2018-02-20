This is the first Olympics where skaters are allowed to perform to music with lyrics, and we've already seem some pretty awesome songs make an appearance in Pyeongchang. Two pairs in ice dancing skated to the grooviest song of 2017, 'Despacito.' Now, the Queen has made her way to the Olympic stage.

In the short skate portion of the women's individual figure skating competition, France's Mae Berenice Meite skated to Beyonce's 'Run The World (Girls).'

She wasn't the only skater to go big with her song choice. Hungary's Ivett Toth wore a studded leather outfit and skated to AC/DC, so there's that.

Meite finished well outside the top ten after the short skate and isn't a realistic threat to medal, but she's going to be very hard to beat in the song choice department.