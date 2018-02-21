History was made on Wednesday when Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins became the first American women to win a gold medal in cross country skiing.

Randall and Diggins won in the team sprint event and beat silver medalist Sweden by .19 seconds. Norway finished three seconds behind to win the bronze.

Bill Koch, who won a silver medal at the 1976 Innsbruck Games, is the only other American to medal in any cross country sport.

The Americans held the fastest time in the semifinals, allowing them to start on the front row for the finale.

Diggins ended up passing both Sweden and Norway on the final lap to bring home the historic medal.