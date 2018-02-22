U.S. Men's Curling Team Beats Canada, To Play For Gold Medal

U.S. men's curling team to play for gold medal after defeating Canada. 

By Scooby Axson
February 22, 2018

The U.S. men’s curling team is one step closer to its first Olympic gold medal in the sport after upsetting Canada 5–3 in the semifinals on Thursday.

Canada had won the gold medal in men's curling in each of the last three Winter Olympics.

The Americans will take on Sweden, who defeated Switzerland 9–3 in the other semifinal.

The team will have its highest finish ever in the Olympics; the 2006 team in Torino took home the bronze medal.

Team USA took control of the match against Canada in the 8th run, breaking a 2–2 tie, before adding an insurance point in the 10th.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now