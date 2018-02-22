The U.S. men’s curling team is one step closer to its first Olympic gold medal in the sport after upsetting Canada 5–3 in the semifinals on Thursday.

Canada had won the gold medal in men's curling in each of the last three Winter Olympics.

The Americans will take on Sweden, who defeated Switzerland 9–3 in the other semifinal.

The team will have its highest finish ever in the Olympics; the 2006 team in Torino took home the bronze medal.

Team USA took control of the match against Canada in the 8th run, breaking a 2–2 tie, before adding an insurance point in the 10th.