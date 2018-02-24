The Simpsons did it. Again.

Yes, the long-running animated comedy that has displayed an uncanny tendency to kinda-predict future events — most recently with Disney buying Fox, but also with the FIFA corruption scandal and Donald Trump’s presidency — just nailed another one.

After facing elimination, the U.S. men’s curling team battled back to pull off an upset against the favored Swedish team and took home a gold medal on Saturday at the 2018 Winter Olympics. It was soon pointed out on social media that — talk about a coincidence — The Simpsons had depicted a similar Team USA triumph eight years ago. In the season 21 episode “Boy Meets Curl,” Homer and Marge form a mixed curling team and wind up taking home the gold. As an added bonus, guess who claimed the silver in The Simpsons‘ version? That’s right: Sweden.

Congrats to @USACurling2018 on their gold! Not the first time the US beat Sweden, though. Marge and Homer did it eight years ago.https://t.co/HLAHXDBhgh — Rob LaZebnik (@Rlazebnik) February 24, 2018

Simpsons writer Rob LaZebnik, who wrote the episode, tweeted out (above) his congrats to Team USA, while noting they were actually the second U.S. curling squad to take down Sweden in the Olympics.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.