The Winter Olympics have come and gone again, but the 2018 edition definitely was certainly no disappointment. SI will get you caught up on Saturday’s closing action and the final medals that were handed out.

In the ultimate battle of David and Goliath, underdog Germany faced off against the heavily-favored Olympic Athletes from Russia in what would be a back and forth game sure to have fans at the edge of their seats. OAR, the pre-tournament favorites, drew first blood with a last-minute goal in the first period. The Germans came storming back in the second to even out the score, leading to a fast-paced four-goal third period that ended in a three-all tie. Minnesota Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov, 20, scored the golden goal on the power play 9:41 into the extra frame.

Norway’s Marit Bjørgen secured her eighth gold medal—and 15th career medal—in the women’s 30km mass start, making her the most decorated winter Olympian. She helped the Norwegians capture their fourteenth gold at the Games, tying Germany for the most gold won by a country at a single Olympic Games. Norway, however, finishes in PyeongChang with a leaderboard-topping (and Olympic record!) 39 total medals.

Sweden outlasted host country South Korea in the women’s curling final in an 8-3 victory. In Sweden’s fourth appearance in the final, they bettered the silver won in Sochi and captured a third gold in the event. The South Koreans could not seem to find the magic that had propelled them to the final in Olympic competition.

There’s no better way to close out 2018 Olympic competition than with the figure skating exhibition gala. In a true fan-favorite event, free from judging, skaters were invited to perform any routine of their choice. The Shib Sibs, the ice dance bronze medalists, dazzled the crowd once again. Russians Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva gave the crowd new-aged look at different styles. Many South Korean skaters danced to Korean pop music which was well received by the hometown crowd. Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, the gold medal winner, capped off the exhibition.

PyeongChang Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (re-airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC)

Prized figure skaters Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and sportscaster Terry Gannon hosted the closing ceremony, which will re-air during NBC primetime. The trio covered all of the action at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the Games. Jessie Diggins, who captured gold for the U.S. in the women’s team sprint freestyle race alongside Kikkan Randall, became the first cross-country skier chose as flag bearer for the closing ceremonies.

Don’t miss out on your last chance at a glimpse of the Winter Olympic action until the athletes descend on Beijing in 2022.

MOOD: We’re already having withdrawals from PyeongChang.

When the Olympics are over and you have to go home 😝 #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/P53PQBJGw8 — Madison Chock (@chockolate02) February 25, 2018

Though the games come to a close tonight, keep an eye out for the most famous oiled-up six pack of them all—that’s right, Pita Taufatofua, the Shirtless Tongan Guy will pop up on your screen tonight wearing the outfit we've all come to know him for.