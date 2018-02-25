Olympic Athletes From Russia Beat Germany in Overtime to Take Men's Hockey Gold Medal

It was a wild third period in the men's hockey gold medal match. 

By Associated Press
February 25, 2018

A power-play goal by Kirill Kaprizov in overtime has lifted the Russians to the gold medal in men's hockey with a 4-3 win over Germany at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

It's the first gold in men's hockey for a Russian team since 1992.

Kaprizov also had three assists Sunday. He scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Nikita Gusev.

Gusev also had two goals and two assists. He scored his second with 55.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Ilya Kovalchuk had a chance to win the game 6:30 in only to have his forehand stopped by a tremendous pad save by German goalie Danny Aus Den Birken.

The Germans still go home with the best medal they've ever won in hockey: silver.

 

 

 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now