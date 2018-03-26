Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is turning professional, forgoing her final two years of eligibly at Stanford and focusing on the 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo.

Ledecky made the announcement Monday at the a National Press Club event in Washington, D.C.

By turning pro, Ledecky can earn endorsement and sponsorship opportunities, which will be especially big in the lead-up to the 2020 games.

She finished her two-year career with Stanford with eight NCAA titles and helped the team win two NCAA championships.

The 21-year-old competed in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics. She earned one gold in London, and four golds and one silver in Brazil.

She's also won World Championship titles and holds multiple world records.

Ledecky will continue to train and study at Stanford.