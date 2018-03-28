Michigan State University was billed more than $500,000 by a public relations firm that tracked social media activity around the Larry Nassar case in January, the Lansing State Journal reported Wednesday.

The work was done by Weber Shandwick, a New York-based firm, and it often monitored the accounts of victims and their families, journalists, politicians and celebrities. It also looked at and evaluated news articles.

Weber Shandwick billed Michigan State $517,343 for more than 1,440 hours of work, according to the Journal. Eighteen different employees worked on the job and their rates ranged from $200 to $600 an hour.

The Journal reported that a Michigan State spokeswoman said the university no longer works with the firm.

On Tuesday, a former Michigan State dean, William Strampel, was arrested on charges of criminal sexual conduct. He had a video on his computer of the ex-MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar abusing a patient. Strampel said in October 2016, two weeks after MSU fired Nassar, that he did not believe the allegations against the disgraced doctor, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. He allowed Nassar to return to work and continue seeing patients while he was the subject of a Title IX investigation.

​Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault in Eaton County, Michigan with another 60-year sentence on federal child-pornography charges.

