A former Michigan State University dean had a video on his computer of ex-MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar abusing a patient, according to a police affidavit.

The former dean, William Strampel, was in charge of the school’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, making him Nassar’s boss. Strampel was arrested Monday on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The criminal complaint against Strampel alleges he propositioned female medical students for sex, groped them and solicited nude photos from them. Police seized Strampel’s university computer in February and discovered “approximately 50 photos of bare vaginas, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys and pornography.” Many of the photos appear to depict Michigan State students, according to the affidavit.

“Also uncovered on Strampel’s work computer were pornographic videos and a video of Dr. Larry Nassar performing ‘treatment’ on a young female patient,” the affidavit says.

Strampel said in October 2016, two weeks after MSU fired Nassar, that he did not believe the allegations against the disgraced doctor, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Strampel allowed Nassar to return to work and resume seeing patients while he was the subject of a Title IX investigation. Nassar continued to abuse patients until he was fired two years later.