Season 26 of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" will feature all athletes, with Olympic stars making up most of the roster.

ABC announced the cast on Friday and it will feature Olympic softball player Jennie Finch, Olympic figure skaters Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu, Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson, and Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer.

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former MLB player Johnny Damon, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale, who hit the winning shot to win the women's national championship, round out the cast competing for the mirror ball trophy.

Abdul-Jabbar will be the oldest contestant this season at age 70, while 21-year-old Ogunbowale will be the youngest.

DWTS: Athletes will premiere April 30 on ABC and will be the first season to feature all athlete competitors.