USOC CEO to Testify at U.S. House Hearing on Sexual Abuse of Athletes

Scott Olson

The U.S. House of Representatives will have a hearing this month on sexual abuse and call on top U.S. Olympic officials.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 03, 2018

The U.S. House of Representatives will have a hearing this month on sexual abuse and call on top U.S. Olympic officials, reports Reuters. 

According to Reuters, the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations subcommittee will focus on whether there are adequate safeguards against abuse.

It will include Susanne Lyons, acting chief executive officer of the United States Olympic Committee and Kerry Perry, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics. The CEOs of other sports, including USA Swimming and USA Volleyball, will also testify.

The hearing comes in the aftermath of the sex abuse scandal revolving around former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar. He was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault with another 60–year sentence on federal child-pornography charges.

USOC CEO Scott Blackmun resigned in February in wake of the scandal. The USA Gymnastics board of directors and Michigan State officials also resigned in wake of the scandal.

President Donald Trump signed legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to report abuse claims to law enforcement.

