Putin Considering Bid for Future Summer Olympics in Russia

Putin considering a bid for a future summer Olympics games in Russia. The earliest possibility would be 2032 as the next three summer hosts have already been chosen. 

By Emily Caron
July 20, 2018

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia could make a bid to host a future summer Olympics, according to the Associated Press. The last summer Olympics hosted by Russia was in 1980. 

The International Olympic Committee has already chosen hosts through the 2028 summer Olympics, meaning that the earliest Russia could bid to host would be 2032. Tokyo will host the upcoming Summer Games in 2020. Paris was awarded 2024 before the Games return to the United States in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Russia just finished hosting the FIFA soccer World Cup and was home to the winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, where a widespread doping scandal was uncovered that forced Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in the most recent winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

