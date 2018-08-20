If you didn't see Jordan Chiles arrive at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, you would probably assume she showed up in an invisible plane.

The 17-year-old was unable to match her performance from the 2017 event when she captured the all-around silver medal, but Chiles did make a statement with her superhero-themed leotard.

On a night that Simone Biles made history by winning her fifth U.S. Gymnastics Championships all-around gold medal, Chiles found herself in her own spotlight thanks to her creative costume choice: A red, blue and yellow one-piece covered in rhinestones that had Chiles looking like Wonder Woman.

To make the outfit even better, Chiles performed her floor routine to Wonder Woman music.

You can check out some more photos of Chiles in her leotard here.