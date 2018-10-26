Michigan State Interim President: Half of Payments From Larry Nassar Fund Were Fraudulent

Michigan State’s interim president said people tried to defraud the school by taking money distributed for counseling for Larry Nassar's victims.

October 26, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University’s interim president says about half of $1.1 million distributed for counseling for victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar has gone to people trying to defraud the school.

John Engler said Friday that the $10 million Healing Assistance Fund is “deeply troubled” and isn’t expected to distribute any more money for three to four months.

Payments stopped this summer after its administration flagged the fraudulent claim issue.

Engler said several people are under investigation and the school has terminated a vendor’s contract.

Michigan State's police chief has said none of the fraudulent claims were made by anyone who filed complaints against Nassar.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He is imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.

