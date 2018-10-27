Simone Biles was in the emergency room late Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning due to a kidney stone, but that didn't stop her from dominating the qualifying rounds at the World Championships just a few hours later Saturday.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted the top all-around qualifying score so far as well as the highest score on balance beam, floor exercise and vault at the Aspire Dome Doha in Qatar. She also finished with the second-highest on uneven bars.

Biles is well on her way to a spot in all four apparatus finals and would be the first woman to do so since she accomplished the feat in 2013.

One of the most decorated gymnasts of all-time, Biles is currently two gold medals shy of Vitaly Scherbo's career record of 12 wins at the World Championships. The 21-year-old star was not going to let a kidney stone stand in her way as she attempts to write her name in yet another record book.

"Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships," Biles wrote. "This kidney stone can wait....doing it for my team!"

this kidney stone can wait.... 👊🏾 doing it for my team! ❤️ I'll be gucci girls !

In spite of the stone and her hospital visit, Biles totaled 60.965 points on Saturday. She finished 4.5 points ahead of Morgan Hurd, who currently sits in second place with half of the remaining gymnasts still to compete in the qualifying round.

The women’s qualifying rounds end Sunday with China and Russia.