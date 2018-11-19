Olympic Gold Medalist's Curling Team Kicked Out of Tournament for Being 'Extremely Drunk'

"They were extremely drunk and breaking brooms."

By Khadrice Rollins
November 19, 2018

Contrary to what you and your friends may have told yourself during the most recent Winter Olympics, you shouldn't try curling while drunk.

Even 2014 gold medalist Ryan Fry could attest to that point.

At the Red Deer Curling Classic on Sunday, Fry and teammates Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby were removed from the event and forced to forfeit their final match because they were too intoxicated.

"They went out to curl and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing and just unacceptable behavior that nobody wants to watch or hear or listen to and it was just 'enough was enough,'" facility manager Wade Thurber told CBC Sports.

Both spectators and other competitors complained to officials about the team's drunken actions.

Fry issued a statement to CBC Sports apologizing for the incident and calling his actions, "truly disrespectful and embarrassing."

Thurber said, "an apology may not cut it" and there is no guarantee the team will be allowed to compete in next year's event.

"There was some damage in the locker room and other teams complaining about their stuff being kicked around in the locker room," Thurber said. "So at the end of the day, it was like 'OK, that's enough of this gong show.' The committee for the bonspiel collectively decided that we needed to remove them from the spiel for this year and what happens down the road, I'm not sure yet."

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)