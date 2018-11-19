Contrary to what you and your friends may have told yourself during the most recent Winter Olympics, you shouldn't try curling while drunk.

Even 2014 gold medalist Ryan Fry could attest to that point.

At the Red Deer Curling Classic on Sunday, Fry and teammates Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby were removed from the event and forced to forfeit their final match because they were too intoxicated.

"They went out to curl and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing and just unacceptable behavior that nobody wants to watch or hear or listen to and it was just 'enough was enough,'" facility manager Wade Thurber told CBC Sports.

Both spectators and other competitors complained to officials about the team's drunken actions.

Fry issued a statement to CBC Sports apologizing for the incident and calling his actions, "truly disrespectful and embarrassing."

Thurber said, "an apology may not cut it" and there is no guarantee the team will be allowed to compete in next year's event.

"There was some damage in the locker room and other teams complaining about their stuff being kicked around in the locker room," Thurber said. "So at the end of the day, it was like 'OK, that's enough of this gong show.' The committee for the bonspiel collectively decided that we needed to remove them from the spiel for this year and what happens down the road, I'm not sure yet."