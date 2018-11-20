Former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon has been charged with lying to police, reports the Lansing State Journal.

Simon is the third person charged by the Attorney General's office in an investigation of the university related to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

According to the Journal, Simon was charged with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts. She now faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Simon told investigators that she was aware that in 2014 a sports medicine doctor was the subject of a Title IX investigation. She allegedly knew it was Nassar who was the subject of the Title IX investigation.

The former president resigned from her role in January amid rampant criticism for her handling of the Nassar case.

According to the Journal, Michigan State interim President John Engler said in a statement that the university is "aware of the charges brought today against former President Simon" and that Simon is taking "an immediate leave of absence, without pay, to focus on her legal situation."

William Strampel, the former dean of osteopathic medicine and one of Nassar's former bosses, was charged in connection with the case in March. Kathie Klages, a former MSU gymnastics coach, was also charged with lying to police during the investigation.

Along with his duties as doctor for the USA Gymnastics national team, Nassar ran a clinic and gymnastics club at Michigan State, where he was a faculty member for decades. Nassar sexually abused more than 150 girls under the guise of medical treatment during his tenure with USAG and Michigan State. He's in prison for his sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Simon had been president of Michigan State since 2003.