LANSING, Mich. — A former gymnastics coach at Michigan State has been charged with lying to police amid the sexual abuse investigation involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The charges against Kathie Klages were announced Thursday by a special independent counsel appointed by the state to investigate the university. If convicted, Klages could face up to four years in prison.

Klages has denied allegations that former gymnast Larissa Boyce told her that Nassar had abused her in 1997, when Boyce was 16. Boyce had been training with the Spartan youth gymnastics team at the time.

Boyce has said Klages dissuaded her from taking the issue further, even after another young gymnast relayed similar allegations.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Klages has an attorney. A message seeking comment was left with attorneys defending her in civil lawsuits.