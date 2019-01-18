Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten's Killers Sentenced to 18 Years in Jail

Ten was stabbed to death in July when two men attempted to steal his car mirrors.

By Jenna West
January 18, 2019

Two men were sentenced to 18 years in jail on Thursday for killing Olympic figure skater Denis Ten in July, according to the Agence France-Presse.

A court in Almaty, Kazakhstan, found Arman Kudaibergenov and Nurali Kiyasov guilty of killing Ten while attempting to steal his car mirrors. They stabbed Ten when he confronted them about the attempted theft. Paramedics rushed Ten to the hospital but emergency efforts to save the skater's life were unsuccessful.

A woman was also given a four-year sentence for failing to provide the authorities with information about the crime, reports the AFP.

The 25-year-old Olympian was Kazakhstan's most accomplished figure skater. As the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist in Sochi, Ten was the first Kazakhstani figure skater to make the podium at the Olympics. He was the 2017 Winter Universiade champion, a two-time world champion medalist, 2015 Four Continents champion and a five-time national champion of Kazakhstan. He finished 27th at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

