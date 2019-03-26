Betsy DeVos Defends Proposal to Cut Federal Funding for Special Olympics

Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has cut funding for the Special Olympics by nearly $18 million in a proposed budget.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 26, 2019

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos defended $18 million in proposed cuts to the Special Olympics in an appearance before Congress on Tuesday. 

According to the Free Press, DeVos suggested cutting $17.6 million from the program as part of the Trump administration's new proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year. 

"We had to make some difficult decisions with this budget," DeVos said Tuesday, adding she believes the program is better supported by "the philanthropic sector." 

The Special Olympics is a sports program designed to help children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. DeVos donated part of her salary last year to the Special Olympics, though she also proposed cutting $12.5 million of the program's federal funding. 

DeVos also used her appearance before Congress on Tuesday to urge more support for charter schools. 

"We are not doing our children any favors when we borrow from their future in order to invest in systems and policies that are not yielding better results," DeVos said in prepared testimony, according to the Free Press. 

Congress ultimately controls spending, so actual funding levels will likely differ substantially from President Trump's proposed budget.

